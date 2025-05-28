Here are your latest Celtic transfer news lines

Celtic are starting to gear up for the summer and Brendan Rodgers has made it known he wants to strengthen in the transfer market.

There are a number of players who have already been linked to the champions, while some could exit the club by the time the summer window ends. Celtic had good a 24/25 campaign but despite a Premiership and League Cup double, it ended on a sour note in Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen.

Focus now will be on strengthening to maintain their domestic dominance while also continuing to improve in the Champions League. Here are some of the latest news lines when it comes to Celtic transfer business, including a battle with Everton and Liverpool plus one star’s possible exit.

Greg Taylor Celtic future latest

The left back is out of contract and may have played his last game for the club, if a new deal cannot be met. Kieran Tierney is returning to Celtic in the summer and now it has been reported by the Scottish Sun that Greek side PAOK are keen on the Scotland international. Their manager, Razvan Lucescu, “has watched Taylor compete for Celtic in the Champions League so believes he would be ideal for his side’s tilt at Europe next season.” It’s also claimed the exit door is Taylor’s likely destination, adding “Taylor’s failure to agree a new Hoops contract by this stage suggests he’s moving on.”

Celtic look to gain edge on Liverpool and Everton in transfer chase

Celtic have ran checks on a Serbian defender as they ponder giving him a platform to a bigger frontier. Veljko Milosavljevic is attracting interest from the likes of Everton, Liverpool and PSG, but Celtic hope that the prospect of first team football can help beat those clubs to his signature, with a valuation of around £9m place on the teenager.

It’s claimed in the Celtic Way: “Celtic are interested in signing Red Star Belgrade’s teenage central defender Veljko Milosavljevic. The sought after 17-year-old is attracting interest from PSG, Liverpool and Everton. Reports in Serbia claim Celtic have had an opening offer rejected. While that’s premature, the Scottish champions have run scouting checks on the coveted teenager. Red Star believe they can command a fee in the region of £9million for a player yet to make his first senior appearance for the national team. Celtic won’t go that high, but hope that a higher prospect of first team football in the SPFL might persuade the young defender to use Glasgow as an intermediary stepping stone.”

Japanese star on Celtic transfer radar

If Celtic are to lose Taylor and need back up for Tierney, should Jeffrey Schlupp not return after a loan from Crystal Palace. they could turn to another talent from the Far-East. Brendan Rodgers already has Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate on his books but another could be on the way if he gets his wish.

Keita Kosugi has impressed in Sweden for Djurgarden, the teenager playing 29 games this season - 11 of which came in the Europa Conference League. They got to the tournament’s semi final before elimination against Chelsea, and it’s said that PSG, Atalanta and Celtic are after him. Sponichi claim “Kosugi has long been aiming to transfer to a big club and win the Champions League, and multiple clubs, including Celtic and Serie A powerhouse Atalanta, have shown interest in him, leading to a fierce battle for him.”