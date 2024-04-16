Celtic transfer plans 'transformed' by potential £20m blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Premiership has officially dropped out of the UEFA’s top ten coefficient rankings following poor performances in Europe in recent seasons.

This term Celtic finished bottom of their Champions League group below the likes of Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord and managed to pick up just four points and one win from their six matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That solitary victory marked the Parkhead club’s first home win in Europe’s elite competition since Ajax in 2013 and it was also their first Champions League win entirely since a 3-0 win away to Anderlecht in 2017.

The 1967 winners have not progressed into the knockout stages of the competition since a 5-0 aggregate loss to Juventus in 2013. Meanwhile, Rangers fans, despite notably reaching the final of the 2022 Europa League, have not competed in the knockout stage of Europe’s elite competition since 2006 when they were eliminated on away goals against Villarreal.

By falling out of UEFA’s top ten coefficient the Scottish Premiership winners will lose out on automatic qualification spot for the Champions League group stage phase from the 2025-26 campaign.

If Celtic win the title in the 2024/25 season, they would instead face a play-off to decide if they are to reach the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider understands that these changes will not affect Celtic’s business in the upcoming transfer window, and it is understood that the Hoops will invest heavily to ensure that they are as strong as possible for next season.

However, it is believed plans for next summer (2025) will be transformed with the Hoops set to wait to discover their qualification fate before completing any big-money business.