Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side were handed a key title lifeline at the weekend as rivals Rangers fell to a shock 3-2 defeat against relegation strugglers Ross County.

It came just over a week after Celtic’s gut-wrenching 3-3 draw in the Old-Firm derby which saw the defending champions concede a 93rd minute equaliser.

The results from the weekend leave the Hoops four points clear at the top of the table and in command of the title race, although Rangers still have one game in hand to reduce the deficit.

This year’s title race looks poised to go down to the wire and one manager with plenty of experience in this scenario is legendary Celtic boss Martin O’Neill.

The Irishman famously led the Parkhead club to three titles in five seasons, though he also faced the heartache of missing out on the 2003 title on goal difference - in what remains the closest fought title race in the history of Scottish football.

The former Hoops boss feels that his former club are now in a great position to lift the top prize, but claims that the next Old Firm derby will likely play a key role in deciding which team is successful.

Speaking on TalkSport the 72-year-old explained: “They’re in a great position now, a really great position. They’ve got the game with Rangers at home with all Celtic fans there, so it’s a difficult one for Rangers to overcome.”

Rangers will make the trip to Dens Park tomorrow to take on Dundee FC in a much delayed fixture following two postponements.