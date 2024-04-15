Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers will be hoping to take another step towards their second major trophy of the season as they face off against Hearts in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

The Gers are unbeaten in their last five games against Hearts, with four wins and one draw - including an emphatic 5-0 thrashing in February.

Rangers have notably never lost against the capital side when playing at Hampden Park and will hope to keep that incredible record intact next weekend.

However, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon insists that previous records are there to be shattered and claimed that his team are determined to cause an upset.

The ex-Celtic shot stopper has lifted the Scottish Cup on three occasions throughout his career. He claims that the opportunity to play at the national stadium remains a special moment for him as he approaches the twilight years of his career.

The 41-year-old returned to Tynecastle action in a 4-2 win over Livingston last time out. It marked his first Premiership match since a serious leg break in December 2022. He is also expected to be in between the sticks at Hampden on Sunday when taking on Philippe Clement’s team.

The veteran told Edinburgh Evening News: “I do realise at some point, time will run out and I won’t get to do that anymore. It’s always one to look forward to, whether it is a cup competition or whether it is the national team. I will maybe look back on it later as a special moment but at this particular time, it is all about preparing for the game.”

He addressed Hearts’ recent record against Hampden and believes his team can end that barren run.

“Records are there to be broken. We have broken a few ourselves this season with this team. It’s incredible it is that amount of games but anything can happen in any game. We go there with confidence we can cause them problems.