The Hoops recruitment team are watching on with interest amid fresh developments on the striker’s future

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s recruitment team are keeping a close eye on the latest developments surrounding transfer target Louis Munteanu after a fresh twist emerged over the striker’s future.

The CFR Cluj hitman, who netted 25 goals last season, didn’t travel with Dan Petrescu's squad for their Europa League third round qualifier against Braga, which the Portuguese side won 4-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops reportedly had a bid of around £6.9million knocked back by the Romanian club earlier in the summer, while French top-flight sides OGC Nice and Lille were also believed to be monitoring the goal machine.

However, the latest development may offer Brendan Rodgers some encouragement to return to the negotiating table after Munteanu refused to play for Cluj due to money being owed by the club.

President Cristi Balaj quelled speculation earlier this week by stating that Munteanu was ruled out with a thigh injury. He said: “Louis Munteanus has a minor muscle problem. It’s a contracture. When you have a contracture and you don’t follow the treatment for a few days, you risk a muscle tear.”

But Romanian outlet iAM SPORT have countered that suggestion by revealing the player ruled himself out of the clash over the ongoing payment dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cluj told to sell Celtic target now or risk cut-price January sale

Munteanu previously insisted that he was happy in Romania, but the news has promoted rumours that he could now be edging towards the exit door. And journalist Remus Raureanu has warned Cluj that they should sell now to maximise his value instead of being forced into a cut-price sale in January.

“He was upset because he hadn't received some money promised when signing the contract, approximately 200,000 euros,” said Raureanu. “I don't know if he's received the money in the meantime, but from his behaviour it seems like he hasn't.

“The club should solve the problem, that is, sell him for the highest price they can get now. If you keep him and he doesn't play, he devalues, he won't be more expensive in November. At least take advantage. Give him now.

“I'm asking how at 24 years old, considering your trajectory and what potential you could have and the future you could have. You don't play because of money, because you didn't receive I don't know what money?!”