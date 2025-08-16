Hoops boss irked by further questions over potential transfer news after his side’s cup win over Falkirk

Agitated Brendan Rodgers lost his patience after being probed further on Celtic’s potential transfer activity in the wake of his side’s 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Falkirk.

The holders eased into the quarter-finals of this year’s competition with Daizen Maeda, Alistair Johnston, Dane Murray all on target plus an own goal from Liam Henderson at Parkhead.

But chat quickly returned back to the topic of transfers post-match, with the Northern Irishman growing increasingly frustrated over the constant queries regarding the club’s ongoing business.

He has repeatedly been asked about the prospect of new signings arriving in time for next week’s Champions League play-off first leg against Kairat Almaty and it was the case again last night.

In his post-match interview with BBC Scotland, Rodgers initial response was: “I've just come out of the game here, so we'll wait and see. We've named the squad and then we'll wait and see what happens before the game. If not, that's the squad we'll go with.”

When the interviewer tried to press for more details, Rodgers snapped back: “Okay, so let me repeat what I said. Right? I've just finished the game. I haven't spoken to anybody for the game and during the 90 odd minutes of the game, I don't know anything. I don't know anything. So, there might be, or there might not be. So, but we have the team that we have.”

A number of fringe players were looking to seize their opportunity to impress the Celtic boss against the Bairns and Rodgers was pleased with what he saw from those needing more game time.

He added: “He (Yang) did and he was very good. Came in and played with freedom, was excellent and that's what we want from movement was clever. Rolled inside when he had to and worked very hard. So, so yeah, overall really, really pleased.

“Again a lot of players who haven't played come in, they were there, giving great value to the team and like I say we had a really good variety in our attack tonight I thought.

“We crossed it, we made good runs, and yeah we were precise around the box when we had to be, but the variety in our play I thought was was excellent.”