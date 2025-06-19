Sweden international has agreed personal terms with the Hoops and is nearing a move to the Scottish champions

Celtic are close to finalising a move for Sweden international Benjamin Nygren after a transfer fee of £1.7 million was agreed with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The 23-year-old winger emerged as one of the Hoops’ top summer targets last month as manager Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his squad for a title defence and the start of a new European campaign.

Personal terms have been agreed with Nygren and barring any last-minutes hitches, he’ll join the Premiership champions when pre-season training commences next week alongside fellow recruit and returning fan favourite Kieran Tierney.

Nygren, who can be deployed on either the left or right flank or in the No.10 role where he has played his best football to date, scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances for his parent club last season.

Capped four times by his country after breaking into the senior national team back in March, Nygren made his international debut against Luxembourg and has started Sweden’s previous three friendlies, finding the net against Hungary and Northern Ireland.

It’s believed he was sold on a move to Parkhead, despite interest from a number of other clubs across Europe. Nygren is out of contract at Nordsjaelland at the end of December and was not going to be offered a new contract due to a gentleman’s agreement already in place.

Rodgers is eyeing up more attacking options in this window, with Royal Antwerp’s Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Sarpsborg’s Sondre Orjasaeter also firmly on their radar.

Celtic snap up Morton youngster for ‘undisclosed fee’

Meanwhile, Celtic have announced the signing of promising 17-year-old defender Isaac English from Championship side Greenock Morton for a reported fee of around £50,000. The youngster will join up with Stephen McManus’ B-team squad, it has been confirmed.

A statement released by the Cappielow side said: “Greenock Morton FC can today confirm the transfer of Isaac English to Celtic Football Club for an undisclosed fee.

“Isaac, one of our professional modern apprentices, who was part of the CAS Performance League title winning side last season, as well as reaching the final of the CAS Cup, has been under the watchful eye of the Scottish Premiership champions for a period of months.

“Following discussions between Greenock Morton FC and Celtic FC, an agreement was reached for Isaac, who has been part of our academy for a number of years, to move to Parkhead and everybody at the club wishes Isaac well in his next chapter and we look forward to watching his future development.”