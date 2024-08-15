Rangers are believed to be 'keen' on Hannibal of Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty Imag

It has been reported there is a ‘concrete chance’ that the Tunisian international will leave Old Trafford in this window

Rangers are one of several clubs to have reportedly expressed an interest in bringing Manchester United ace Hannibal Mejbri to Ibrox - and a fresh update on midfielder’s situation has been issued by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As Ibrox boss Philippe Clement continues to reshape his squad in a bid to turn his side into genuine title challengers this season, the Belgian has been handed a setback in his quest to complete a summer rebuild after the Glasgow giants were dumped out of the Champions League earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One player Clement had looked at as a potential signing target was the Tunisian international, who is a product of the Red Devils youth system. The 21-year-old currently finds himself on the fringes of Erik ten Haag’s first-team, having played 13 times for the the senior squad. United have been exploring their options for the attacking midfielder, who will only be allowed to leave Old Trafford this month if a permanent offer arrives.

Loading....

That could prove extremely difficult for Rangers, in particular, due to an apparent lack of funds available and the ever-reliable Romano has since revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there is “nothing close” in terms of an agreement being reached between the relevant parties for the player. It comes after Hannibal stated he was tired of waiting for his chance and has been linked with clubs across Europe in recent weeks, including the Gers and Celtic, who are also understood to be admirers.

Previous reports had suggested that Rangers were in ‘advanced talks’ with the 27-cap international over a potential summer switch north of the border after making the out-of-favour United man a ‘priority’ target. However, it was confirmed earlier this month by Romano in an exclusive interview that a deal is proving “quite difficult” to push over the line due to his current employers favouring a permanent transfer rather than another loan switch.

It follows Hannibal’s underwhelming spell with La Liga outfit Seville during the second half of last season. Prior to his temporary stint in Spain, he was described as a “phenomenal” talent by John Eustace during his loan at Birmingham City. If United are determined to sell a player they paid close to £9 million for in 2019, Celtic could look to ‘hijack’ a move with manager Brendan Rodgers having more cash to burn on new signings in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When quizzed on whether there is any substance in Rangers’ links with the former AS Monaco man, Romano confirmed: “There is a concrete chance for him to leave Man United, but nothing close with Rangers yet. They like the player, they have tried but there are also other clubs, from what I'm hearing, not only Rangers. So, the race is absolutely open.”