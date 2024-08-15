Getty Images

A roundup of the latest headlines on Matt O’Riley amid summer interest.

Celtic are now flying with their summer signings after finally kicking off their transfer window with the double swoop for goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo last month. Since then, the Hoops have splashed the cash on bringing Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah to the club on permanent deals following their successful loan spells.

Celtic have also signed off on several exits already but the main man still in the spotlight is Matt O’Riley. After his stunning season with a 19 goal and 18 assist return, clubs have been flocking in his direction since the window opened.

The Hoops have placed a firm asking price on O’Riley’s head and Atalanta have been the frontrunners for his signature for a while now. With just two weeks left until the window slams shut, we’ve rounded up the latest on O’Riley’s transfer situation.

Atalanta table fourth offer

The Italian side are desperate to prise the midfielder away from Celtic this summer but so far, it’s not going in their favour. Atalanta have tabled a fourth offer for the 23-year-old but it is still shy of what Celtic are looking for. According to Calciomercato, the bid is €25 million (£21m) plus €2 million (£1.7m) in bonuses but the Hoops are standing firm on wanting an overall €29 million (£25m) for their star midfielder.

Atalanta are yet to receive a response from Celtic but they will reportedly take into account his desire to move to Bergamo. Meanwhile, Tuttomercato reports that the Serie A side are holding off on selling their own Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus until they have brought in O’Riley as his replacement.

Premier League club in the running

Brighton and Hove Albion are also keen on signing O’Riley this summer and HITC reports that they are ‘continuing to hold talks’ over a potential summer move. Offers from both the Seagulls and Atalanta have been received but Celtic have set their transfer value and do not look like they are straying from that.

