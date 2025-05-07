Reported Celtic target Mathias Kvistgaarden in action for Denmark during a UEFA U21 Euro 2025 qualifier | (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Celtic and a Serie A side are said to have transfer interest in the forward

Celtic have been told what is required if they are to try and sign Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brondby this summer.

The Danish striker has hit top form in his homeland this season with 25 goals, and according to Bold, Serie A side Bologna will be watching him in action this week against Silkeborg. Brendan Rodgers is likely to be shopping for at least one striker this summer after Kyogo was not replaced after his January move to Rennes.

Tipsbladet, earlier this month, stated that Celtic were still on his case after being linked with him in both transfer windows this season and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen. They claimed that Celtic have also previously lodged a bid for the forward.

How much will Mathias Kvistgaarden cost Celtic?

Now the latest reporting from Denmark suggests a record sale of over 100 million DKK - equivalent to approximately £11.4m - is being sought by Brondby. So, if Celtic play to that rule and stump up the cash, they could bring an end to a transfer chase that has seemingly dragged on throughout this season.

The report claims: “There will be a great visit on Wednesday at Jysk Park in Silkeborg for the return match in the cup semi-final between Silkeborg and Brøndby. According to Bold's information, Bologna's sporting director, Marco Di Vaio, will be among the almost 10,000 guests at a completely sold-out stadium. He needs to take a closer look at Mathias Kvistgaarden.

“The Brøndby top scorer will thus face a kind of exam in the second leg of the cup semi-final, where he will be assessed by a club that played in the Champions League this season. All clubs have scouts who are sent around Europe to watch football matches week after week. Often to follow selected players, but also to stay informed about the market in the country in question. When a club sends its sporting director, it is often with the purpose of making a decision.

“23-year-old Mathias Kvistgaarden has had his best season in the Brøndby shirt so far, despite having minor injuries for part of the spring. In total, he has scored 25 goals this season. In the Superliga, he has scored 16 goals. In the cup tournament, he has scored four goals, while he has netted three times for the U21 national team. Finally, he scored two goals in the Conference League qualifiers last autumn. It will be Mathias Kvistgaarden who breaks the transfer record at Vestegnen. It will also be he who ensures that Brøndby passes the magical threshold of 100 million DKK for a player sale for the first time. Chairman Jan Bech Andersen has stated on at least several occasions that Brøndby has great hopes of soon landing a sale of over 100 million DKK.”

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic striker

Speaking after the close of the transfer window, Rodgers said of a striker hunt: “We've done some really good business in the window. Probably one or two things that didn't quite drop for us that we would have liked, but however it ends, you know the squad you have, and fundamentally, we're here to develop the players now for the rest of the season that are here. So, listen, there's no doubt that the squad is lighter.

“I said clearly we wanted to have that support at the top end of the field. We didn't manage to do that. It's a fair enough thing to say. You know, you can very easily say, well, you should really have someone in the door before you let him go. But there was a situation with that player, which meant that wasn't the case. Listen, I said it myself. We wanted another striker, so we're not hiding behind anything. And absolutely, the supporters will look and see a top striker going out, legendary striker, and we haven't replaced it. So, I understand that. Could we have done better? Yeah, we could. However, as I said, we work with the players that are here now, and I think that is the focus.”