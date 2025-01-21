Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The forward has proven a long-term Celtic transfer target but now Guardiola could play a role in his next move.

Pep Guardiola could be about to kickstart a transfer domino effect that may impact Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers is on the hunt for added quality this January window but one long-time target has been Bronbdy forward Mathias Kvistgaarden. The Danish forward has been touted as on Celtic’s radar for several transfer windows now and the latest reporting around this month claimed the Hoops had met with his representatives.

That long-term pursuit could all be derailed by Manchester City boss Guardiola. The English Premier League champions are looking for additions to jumpstart their stalled campaign and have turned to Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush to give them an added edge in attack.

It has been suggested that the forward has come to Manchester this week in order to finalise his move to the Citizens. That Guardiola move will tip Frankfurt into the market for a forward and that could have a major impact on Celtic, as according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Kvistgaarden is on the Bundesliga club’s radar.

The reporter stated: “Mathias Kvistgaarden, also one of several candidates Eintracht Frankfurt are considering to replace Omar Marmoush. As already analysed in our Transfer Update show: technically well-trained with a very dynamic style of play.

“Explosive over the first few meters, frequently making deep runs into the attack, often drifting into half-spaces or onto the wings to engage in dribbles. Perfectly aligns with Eintracht’s playing style. Excellent anticipation in the box, with high finishing quality, including headers.”

Speaking on his future recently, the striker said: “100 percent, and as soon as possible. Now it’s starting to be time. I’ve said for many years that I’m happy to be in Brøndby, and that I don’t mind being in Brøndby, but now I’m starting to find myself in a situation where I want to go out and try something different. My plan is for it to be this summer.”