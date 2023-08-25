Celtic transfer saga finally over as Fabrizio Romano issues ‘here we go’ update

There is now exactly one week remaining in the summer transfer window as clubs across the country look to get their final pieces of business over the line.

Plenty of incomings are expected at Celtic Park but it looks like one months long transfer saga has finally come to an end and not the way Hoops supporters will have hoped for. Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano has issued his famous ‘here we go’ catchphrase to indicate that former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is set to join Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad on loan.

The Arsenal full back has been linked with a reunion with Brendan Rodgers but also with Premier League side Newcastle United. However, the Magpies splashed the cash on Lewis Hall last week while questions over whether or not Celtic could realistically afford his wages have been ongoing.

Earlier today, Romano tweeted: “Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Arsenal on loan deal — no buy option clause #AFC Tierney has accepted, medical being scheduled after clubs exchange all documents. Salary will be covered until June.”

The situation surrounding the Scotland international has been complex over the past few weeks. The Gunners seemed keen to move Tierney on early in the window especially when new right back signing Jurrien Timber started the campaign playing at left back - suggesting Tierney had fallen even further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.