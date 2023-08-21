Brendan Rodgers’ has said there are likely to be more arrivals at Celtic Park before the window shuts but the reported Newcastle United target might not be one...

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been linked with a return to Celtic all summer (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta seems to have drawn a line under the immediate future of defender Kieran Tierney once and for all after months of the players being lined with a move away from the Gunners.

Celtic and Newcastle United have both been credited with an interest in the Scotland international while clubs in Spain were also briefly mentioned in the conversation. However, Newcastle reportedly ended all interest in the 26-year old last week after the completed the signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

Now, any chance of a return to Celtic Park looks to be off the table - at least during the current transfer window. Asked about whether Tierney would be moving on before the window shuts, Arteta said: “There are not any plans in doing anything like that.”

That is because new £35 million signing Jurrien Timber, who is naturally a right back but had also played left back for the North London side since his arrival, will miss a large part of the season through injury. Arteta continued: “It’s an opportunity for everybody. We’re going to need everybody, and everybody is going to be important.

“The numbers that we have in the squad, especially in those positions, are more limited now. He (Tierney) played in the final (Community Shield) so a player that plays in the final is part of the plans for sure.”

Celtic have just one match remaining before the summer transfer window closes when they welcome St Johnstone to Celtic Park in their next Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday. The Hoops are reeling after their Viaplay Cup last 16 exit at the hands of Kilmarnock yesterday.