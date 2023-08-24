A reported Celtic target has been told to train alone by his current club amid an expected transfer.

A reported Celtic transfer target has been sentanced to training away from his club’s first-team training.

Brendan Rodgers could still make further signings ahead of the summer transfer deadline, and one of the players to have been linked with the Hoops is former defender Kieran Tierney. Rodgers worked with Tierney during his last spell at Parkhead, and the full-back looks to be available after falling out of favour at Arsenal.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer saw Tierney used in a supplamentary role last season, with his appearances reduced significantly from the previous campaign.

The emergence of Jakub Kiwior hasn’t helped his case, either, while Ben White has been deployed in a full-back role, further limiting opportunities. Tierney has said he is happy to play a supplamentary role, but it now seems as though he will be sold ahead of the deadline.

Football Daily posted footage of Arsenal training on their X page, and the footage showed Tierney training away from the main group, along with Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun and Rob Holding. It’s no coincidence that all five players are effectively up for sale this summer, not part of Mikel Arteta’s main plans.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Tierney, but they are unlikely to spend the £20million or so it would likely take to sign the Scotland international. Spanish club Real Sociedad have also been linked as they look to build a squad ready to compete in the Champions League.

Speaking about the possibility of signing Tierney earlier this summer, Celtic boss Rodgers said: “You can just never say never in football. Who knows what might happen? We wouldn’t be able to buy Kieran for £25-£30million, that’s for sure, or the figures I see bandied about.