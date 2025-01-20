Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers have both been in Scottish Cup action this weekend

Celtic are back in action on Wednesday night with a Champions League home clash against Young Boys. They beat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Celtic Park in the Scottish Cup over the weekend after goals by Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda.

As for Rangers, they have an away trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Thursday night in the Europa League. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Celtic target Raul Moro breaks silence

Celtic-linked Raul Moro has said he is looking to be back available ‘as soon as possible’ following his injury. The Real Vallodolid will be staying put this winter after being sidelined.

He has posted on Instagram: "Everything went well, already thinking about recovery to come back as soon as possible. Thank you all so much for the messages of encouragement and support that I'm receiving."

Moro, 22, has been on the books at Vallodolid since joining them in 2023. The former Spain youth international had spells as a youngster at Espanyol and Barcelona.

He moved over to Italy as a teenager to join Lazio and went on to play 20 games for their first-team. The winger also had loan spells away from the Serie A outfit at Ternana and Real Oviedo to get some experience under his belt.

Speaking after Celtic’s win over Kilmarnock, Brendan Rodgers said: “I thought that we created a lot of opportunities in the game. The game should have been dead by half time. That’s the reality because there were really good chances.

“Sometimes there are maybe half-chances, but there were so many good areas through really good bits of play and we didn’t quite take the opportunities. Then of course, from a defensive throw, we concede, but, okay, we reinforce our good moments at half time, but also we need to tighten up.

“In the second half again, we created opportunities, defended well in the main, because there were a lot of long balls, a lot of throw-ins from the side and everything else. So, we dealt really well with it and it was good to get into the next round.”

Rangers star Hamza Igamane eyed

Rangers star Hamza Igamane has emerged as a potential option for Marseille after ‘exploding’ onto the scene in Scotland, as per a report by Foot 01. The Gers could face a battle to keep hold of the player in the future.

The 22-year-old joined the Gers back in July and penned a five-year deal. He has since scored 13 goals in all competitions, nine of which have come in the league.

He has adapted well to life in Glasgow and has become one of Philippe Clement’s most prized assets. Prior to his move, he caught the eye at AS FAR in Morocco.

Igamane said earlier this month: “Like any Moroccan player, my dream is to wear the jersey of the Moroccan national team. I also want to help my team as much as possible and, eventually, play for a big club in Europe."