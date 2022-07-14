Celtic star opens up on transfer possibility as Rangers dealt fresh blow

All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides continue their summer preparations.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are still working on their preparations for the new season.

Both clubs will return to Scottish Premier League action in just over two weeks, and they will be focused on hitting the ground running.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-season preparations will go a long way to helping with that, but so will new signings, and we have seen a host of new arrivals at Ibrox and Parkhead this summer.

The incomings have not finished yet, though, with plenty of time still remaining in the summer window.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Juranovic responds

Josip Juranovic has opened up on his future amid transfer links with Atletico Madrid this summer.

“I hope there was something in the stories, but honestly I didn’t even ask our manager or anything about it,” he said, as per GlasgowLive.

“I didn’t care. I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground. It was Atletico Madrid after all, but I’m at a big club already, Celtic

“Finally I have the chance to play in the Champions League here. Just to hear the atmosphere, that anthem and to get to play on that stage.

“At Croatia, when you have a player like Josko Guardiol, who has been mentioned to make an £80million move, as a teammate, you immediately gain great confidence being in the same side as someone like him.

“Then we have players like Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo and Josip Stanisic - they have all won good transfers to big clubs. So the future is bright for Croatian football.”

Ange denies interest

Ange Postecoglou has denied interest in Edouard Michut and Aaron Mooy.

“Yeah, good player, but no,” said Postecoglou of Michut to the Daily Record. “I have an interest in every good footballer in the world, but there is a limited market which I can tap into,”

Speaking of Mooy, the Celtic boss added: “He’s another footballer who is very much talented and very much in my range, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to bring him in, no.

“Aaron’s a fantastic footballer, somebody I know really well. I’m sure he will get picked up, he’s a very talented player.”

Bassey latest

Brighton are said to be the latest club interested in signing full-back Calvin Bassey.

Bassey was heavily linked with Aston Villa earlier in the window, and The Athletic now report Brighton are pursuing a deal.