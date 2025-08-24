The midfielder remains one of just a handful of players to have crossed the Old Firm divide

At the age 18, Dylan McGeouch was faced with one of the hardest decisions of his career - remain at Rangers where he was “happy” and felt valued or sign for boyhood club Celtic for a second time.

Having spent three years in the Ibrox youth academy, the midfielder - currently playing for National League side Carlisle United - had a tricky choice to make after being told by legendary boss Walter Smith that he was willing to offer him a long-term contract.

McGeouch had already been involved with Celtic as a kid between 2005 and 2008, but he revealed it took a surprise visit to his family home in Milton by then Hoops manager Neil Lennon to lure him back across the city.

Ex-Celtic man riddled with ‘guilt’ after turning down Walter Smith

Despite returning to the club he supported growing up, McGeouch, now 32, admits telling the late, great Smith about his decision left him drowned with guilt.

Revealing how events unfolded to the Daily Record, McGeouch said: “At the time you're thankful that the two top teams in Scotland are chasing you and doing everything they can to convince you to sign. I was happy at Rangers, I didn't see myself moving. I knew the pathway there was a good opportunity.

“But when the Celtic manager comes to the house and has a conversation and tugs on the heartstrings - that was the turning point. It was a complete shock to see him sitting in the living room. I think half of Milton was outside! I don’t think I’d have left Rangers if Neil Lennon hadn’t come to the house.

“Eventually going to the club that I grew up supporting was the highlight of my whole career and probably my family’s. I signed a pre-contract but still had a few months left at Rangers. I felt a bit of guilt to be honest.

“Rangers treated me so well and I felt like I was letting them down a wee bit. I didn't really want to do that but I was also excited to go to the club I supported and all my family supported.

“There was guilt that I was letting good people down like Walter. But they took it so well. They were so professional and Walter knew I was a Celtic fan.”