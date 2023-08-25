Brendan Rodgers is actively searching for a replacement for Jota as Celtic aim to defend Scottish title

Celtic’s hopes of signing a Newcastle United winger have been hit with a major setback as they approach the final week of the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been heavily linked with a move for Scottish international Ryan Fraser as they look to replace starman Jota who completed a move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer.

The former Bournemouth midfielder offers a wealth of experience with over 150 appearances in the top-flight. His most successful individual season came in 2018/19 when he provided 14 assists, which made him the second highest assist maker in the league behind Eden Hazard.

Fraser left Bournemouth on a free transfer to join Newcastle in 2020 and he enjoyed a brief renaissance in form after his reunion with Eddie Howe, which earned him a nomination for Player of the Month in February 2022.

However, this upturn in form was short lived and Fraser has been frozen out of the Newcastle setup since October 2022 and it has now been nearly 12 months since he was last involved in a match day squad.

This prompted rumours of a potential move to Celtic Park but it appears that the Hoops have been beaten to their target by Championship outfit Southampton.

GiveMeSport reports that Fraser is in talks over a potential loan move to St Mary’s Stadium as Russel Martin targets an immediate return to the Premier League in his first year as Saints boss.

If the move is successful Fraser would compete with the likes of Nathan Tella, Samuel Edozie and Kamaldeen Sulemana for a place in the starting line-up. Southampton have won two of their opening three games and sit fifth in the Championship table.