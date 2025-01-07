Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news after the first week of January.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic were dealt their first loss of the season as Rangers enjoyed a 3-0 win over their rivals at Ibrox to celebrate the turn of the new year. Since then, the Hoops have bounced straight back to form with a routine 3-0 win of their own against St Mirren, while Rangers were held to a frustrating 3-3 draw against Hibs.

The gap between the top two sides is now 13 points in the Scottish Premiership and it’s opened up conversations for both clubs to engage in their winter business. Both potential incomings and outgoings have been discussed on the rumour mill inside this opening week, so let’s take a look at some of the latest links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic name asking price for winger

Luis Palma made his first Celtic appearance of the year on Sunday — a seven-minute cameo against St Mirren. The brief outing marked only his ninth appearance in all competitions this season and rumours are starting to gather over his future.

According to El Heraldo, the Hoops are in favour of keeping Palma on the books for the remainder of the season, as James Forrest is currently out injured and there are plenty of games still to come Celtic’s way this year.

The Scottish Premiership champions have reportedly already rejected two offers for the Honduran, one from France and a second from a German club. However, the report claims that Celtic have named their asking price for Palma and are looking for ‘at least’ €4 million (£3m) before they consider offloading the 24-year-old.

Rangers could be handed potential transfer boost

Rangers are still in pursuit of long-standing target Bamo Meïte and are hoping to negotiate a loan move for the Marseille centre-back this month. The Gers were initially interested back in the summer but a move failed to materialise ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ligue 1 outfit are holding out for a permanent deal but a new link from their camp could come as a boost for Philippe Clement’s side in the mission to bring in Meïte. According to Fabrizio Romano, Marseille are on track to secure the signing of Brazilian international Luiz Felipe.

The transfer expert reported on social media that the defender ‘will be in Marseille’ to sign as the club’s latest recruit this window, making the move from Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. Felipe initially joined the Pro League side for £21 million.

The pending arrival of Felipe will make him OM’s fifth centre-back, putting further strain on Meïte’s chances of a starting role. Meïte has seen just 24 minutes of action so far this season, despite only joining the club last July. The signing of Felipe could provide Rangers with a big boost in their pursuit of Meïte, who will be searching for a better chance at regular football.