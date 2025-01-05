Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest on a potential Rangers return as Celtic add more depth to their attacking options

Rangers fans had plenty to smile about last time out as they earned a well deserved and emphatic 3-0 victory against their Old Firm rivals Celtic to reduce the gap at the top of the table to 11 points.

The victory was the latest in a long line of impressive home performances for the Light Blues, who have picked up a Premiership-high 28 points from a possible 30 in front of the Ibrox faithful this term.

However, Rangers have largely struggled to translate that form on the road in the first half of the campaign, and after defeats to Motherwell and St Mirren will be keen to bounce back when they travel to a resurgent Hibs side who have shown huge signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, league leaders Celtic, who tasted defeat for the first time this season will hope to return to winning ways when they play host to St Mirren at Parkhead.

Ahead of a huge afternoon of football at the top of the Premiership table, we take a look at the main talking points from both Glasgow clubs.

Ryan Kent Rangers return update emerges

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been the subject of rampant speculation linking him with a sensational move back to Ibrox just 18 months on from his exit.

Kent has been without a club since October after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Turkish giants Fenerbache.

The Englishman featured just 19 times for the Super Liga side and failed to impress both Jose Mourinho and his predecessor i̇smail Kartal during his time in the Turkish capital.

Kent spent four years of his career at Rangers and is still remembered fondly for his role in the Premiership title winning season and the club’s road to the Europa League final.

Turkish outlet Kontraspor claim this enough to earn the 27-year-old a six-month deal at Rangers and a potential career lifeline after a four-month stint without a club.

Guven Gazetesi add that the forward is "keen" on returning to his former club as he looks to kickstart his career.

However, other outlets such as Rangers Review have rubbished claims of a Kent reunion at Ibrox and state that no offer is in place for the Liverpudlian at this time as the Light Blues prioritise the signings of young talents from overseas rather than more experienced players on high wages.

After leaving Rangers in 2023, Kent promised to keep a close eye on his former club and posted: "Thank you to all the Rangers fans. My time at Ibrox is something I will remember for the rest of my life. To all my team-mates, management team and backroom staff past and present, thank you for everything and I’ll miss you all.

“Now it is time for me to begin an exciting new chapter in my career and continue my footballing journey as a player elsewhere. But I will forever carry Rangers in my heart. I look forward to cheering you on to success in the SPFL next season. Simply The Best.”

Celtic prodigy confirms return

Highly-rated Celtic youngster Johnny Kenny was spotted training with the first team for the first time since his loan spell at Irish side Shamrock Rovers.

The 21-year-old, scored seven goals in nine European games, in the Champions League and Conference League for the Irish side while he also bagged 13 goals for Rovers in the Irish League last season.

The former Sligo Rovers man, who enjoyed a loan spell at Queen of the South last season, is still waiting for his first team debut but is expected to compete with Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah over the remainder of the campaign after impressing out on loan.