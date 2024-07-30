What Guardiola has said about Celtic transfer target as Kyle Walker tips prove invaluable to 'so composed' ace
He’s linked with a Celtic transfer - and it was only last year he was being talked up by Pep Guardiola.
Shea Charles is reportedly in the sights of Brendan Rodgers, a year on from swapping Man City for Southampton. Russell Martin’s side are in pursuit of Matt O’Riley from the Premiership champions, as Charles is lined up for going the other way on an initial loan with option to buy basis.
It’s not known at this stage whether Charles would be included as part of the deal or as a standalone. Guardiola was the boss who handed him his first team debut at Manchester City, and speaking after the game against Brentford, he talked up his potential and tips from Kyle Walker.
He said: "When you can make your debut, after joining the club at nine-years-old and grew up to make a debut is the biggest compliment for all the managers he had and the trainers and those that take care of him. I’m pretty sure it’s a big moment for him.
"We know him, he trains quite regularly with us, he’s so good, so composed. For these guys the best way to give them the opportunity to play is to surround them with the normal team and protection but it’s not easy. Shea Charles against this team with top, top strikers, fast and strong, it’s not the easiest debut.
“At the same time we don’t play for points. Kyle (Walker) helped him and Aymer (Laporte) and the other ones. He played really good and it’s fantastic for the academy. The academy in the last three years, the U18s, the U23s and the first team, three years in a row all three teams won all their leagues. That means the club is working amazingly."
