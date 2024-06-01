Ex Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland men lead Rangers departure list

John Lundstram will depart Rangers when his contract expires (Pic: Getty)

The Ibrox club have confirmed that five first team players will be leaving when their contract expire this summer.

Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe are all leaving Ibrox for pastures new. In a statement the Glasgow club praised the ‘commitment and dedication’ of each individual.

The statement said: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departures of Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe following the expiry of their contracts. With a combined 23 seasons at the club, all five players have represented Rangers with commitment and dedication over a number of years.

“They were all part of the squad that guided Rangers to the UEFA Europa League final in Seville, with Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe lifting the league title with the club in 2020/21. All five leave as Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners with Rangers in recent years. Everyone at Ibrox and Rangers’ Training Centre thank the departing players for their time at the club and wish them all the very best for their future careers.”

Of the five players, perhaps the only ‘surprise’ departure will be Ryan Jack who is currently with the Scotland squad ahead of their EURO 2024 finals campaign in Germany. The 32-year old has been at Ibrox since 2017, joining on a free from Aberdeen, but injuries hampered him last season.