Celtic v Dundee: The latest ahead of Sunday’s game

Celtic will meet a familiar face when they host Dundee looking to stay ahead of SPL title rivals Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou’s could find themselves in second place in the table as their Glasgow rivals face Dundee United ahead of their own weekend fixture.

Celtic head into the game in good form, despite suffering a surprise 3-1 home defeat against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night.

A win on Sunday would stretch their unbeaten run in the SPL to 21 games and further boost their hopes of reclaiming their place as league champions.

What is being said ahead of the game?

Speaking to Celtic’s matchday programme, defender Cameron Carter-Vickers said: “Coming to Celtic, the biggest thing I’ve found is that every game is a must-win.

“If we want to achieve what we want, we more or less have to win every game and the pressure is there.

“If I compare it to the Championship where I’ve spent most of my time, you have to be consistent to achieve things but nowhere near as consistent as you do up here.

“The margin for error is very low and that’s something I’ve had to adjust to and realise.

“Now I’ve been here for a while, you get used to that and what’s good is that we have players in the team that have been here for a long time.”

Former Celtic favourite Mark McGhee will take charge of Dundee for the first time - although he will be limited to watching from the stands due to a touchline ban remaining in place from his time as Motherwell manager.

After his appointment was confirmed, McGhee asked for the “benefit of the doubt” as he looks to guide his new side away from the relegation zone.

He said: “I am not asking for patience.

“We don’t have time for that. What I am asking for is the benefit of the doubt. I want people to look at my record and my record in this sort of situation, as well as multiple promotions, is good.”

What is the latest team news?

Postecoglou made several changes for Thursday’s Europa League defeat and will now have a number of big calls to make.

Daizen Maeda gave Celtic some hope of overturning their first leg deficit and the Hoops boss must decide whether to retain faith with the Japan international.

Several key players rested for the defeat could also be in line for a recall at Dens Park.

Zak Rudden could return for the hosts after he was cup-tied for last weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Peterhead.

Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan also missed that game with injuries and they will be assessed.

Where can I watch the game?

The game is NOT live on television but Celtic season ticket holders can watch using the club’s Pass to Parkhead outlet.

Who are favourites with the bookmakers?

Celtic are heavy favourites to claim a win on Saturday and are rated as short as 1/10 with BetFair.