Celtic v Hibs injury news as 8 ruled out of Scottish Premiership clash

Celtic welcome Hibs to Glasgow on Saturday afternoon in their final outing before the international break.

Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata will miss Celtic’s home game with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon but manager Ange Postecoglou insists the pair’s injuries are only minor.

Mooy has been “a bit sore” in recent weeks and the Celtic boss feels it is better to rest the former Huddersfield Town player ahead of the international break.

The Australian has been a key player for the club this term, netting in last weekend’s Scottish Cup win over Hearts. Tomoki has been unable to train due to a back problem.

Postecoglou said: “Aaron Mooy will miss out, he has been a bit sore the last couple of weeks and probably won’t be able to get up for this weekend. And Tomoki Iwata got a bit of a back strain and couldn’t train.

“At a push both could have played but with a two-week break we have decided to leave them out. But Daizen Maeda is back and Carl Starfelt, who went off at half-time [against Hearts], is fine as well.”

Greg Taylor is available despite suggestions he was injured after being left out of the Scotland squad for next week’s Euro 2024 qualifiers. James Forrest is still unavailable due to a muscle injury.