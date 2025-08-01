The Hoops’ ultras group plan to honour late Lisbon Lions John Clark and John Fallon during their Premiership opener at home to St Mirren on Sunday

Celtic have confirmed that legendary midfielder Paul McStay will take centre stage and kick off this weekend's celebrations by unfurling the league flag at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ side begin their quest for five-in-a-row at home to St Mirren in Sunday’s curtain-raiser, and the champions have announced that McStay - who now resides in Sydney, Australia - will return to Glasgow’s east end to celebrate the Hoops’ 55th league title.

The one-club man dedicated his entire playing career to Celtic, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have pulled on the green and white hoops.

He racked up almost 700 appearances for his beloved club to sit third in the all-time appearance list behind Billy McNeill and Alec McNair.

‘Humble’ hero Paul McStay to make rare Parkhead return

The Centenary idol famously captained Tommy Burns' side to Scottish Cup glory in 1995, which ended a six-year trophy drought during a barren period for the club.

Rodgers commented: “Paul was a great player. He always gave you hope watching Celtic. You always felt that, in those tough times when Celtic maybe suffered a bit, he could produce that moment of magic.

“He was a brilliant player, a really humble guy and I have been fortunate enough to have met him. That was a real privilege and a real honour for me. He will get an incredible reception, and it will be amazing to see him again.”

Hoops’ ultras group plan special tifo tribute to honour Lisbon Lion greats

The announcement comes after the Green Brigade ultras group revealed they will honour late Lisbon Lion greats John Clark and John Fallon in a special tifo tribute after the pair sadly passed away over the summer at the ages of 84.

Iconic defender Clark dedicated half a century of his life to the Hoops as a player, coach, assistant manager and latterly a kit man.

Former goalkeeper Fallon, meanwhile was a constant figure at Parkhead throughout those glory years and is remembered for being the 12th member of Jock Stein's European Cup-winning heroes.

A statement by the North Curve Celtic fan collective read: “As we unfurl the League Flag on Sunday, as a celebration of last season's triumph and a statement of intent for the coming season, the memory of two Celtic giants will be at the forefront.

“Before the match, there will be a tifo encompassing the entire Lisbon Lions stand. We kindly ask that all fans raise their material as the team emerges from the tunnel.

“We also ask for the patience and understanding of fans whose views will be restricted by banners throughout the tifo.

“For the 2nd half, there will be a 2nd tifo encompassing the North Curve. Importantly, we ask all fans in the North Curve to KEEP and REUSE their material from the 1st tifo for the 2nd tifo.

“As always, we thank all fans for their cooperation and for helping us to mark special moments for our legends, their families, our club and the fans.”