A look ahead at the latest injury and team news for Celtic vs Braga

Celtic prepare to take on Braga in their second Europa League match of the season at Celtic Park at 17:45 on Thursday evening.

The Hoops drew their first match 1-1 in Belgrade, in what could be a valuable point against Red Star. Kelechi Iheancho put Celtic in front, however this was cancelled out by a Marko Arnautovic strike. Brendan Rodgers’ side then were held to a goalless draw domestically against Hibs on Saturday, as the Celtic boss looks to get the club back to winning ways.

Rodgers will have a few selection headaches to ponder, particularly on the right wing. Daizen Maeda started there against Hibs, but Rodgers may opt to play the more natural right winger, Yang Hyun-jun instead against Braga. As for Celtic’s opponents, Braga manager, Carlos Vicens’ job is hanging by a thread as supporters of the Portuguese side waved white handkerchiefs at their last home game, indicating they want him sacked.

As Celtic prepare for their first Europa League home game since December 2021, here’s a look at the outs and doubts for the Braga fixture:

Hayato Inamura (Celtic) - OUT

Despite impressing in cameos during pre-season, the Japanese defender was a surprise omission from Rodgers’ Europa League squad.

Jota (Celtic) - OUT

The Hoops fan favourite is out until 2026 after suffering an ACL injury last season, reports say it could be January at the earliest.

Callum Osmand (Celtic) - OUT

The youngster is yet to feature for The Celts since signing from Fulham in the summer and wasn’t picked for the Europa League squad.

Shin Yamada (Celtic) - OUT

Another summer addition not included in the squad, the striker went down the selection pecking order when Iheanacho arrived.

Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - OUT

Remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in the draw at home to Kairat Almaty but is expected to be back fit later this month and is making ‘good progress’.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (Celtic) - OUT

The forgotten man has played in the Champions League for Manchester City with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, but wasn’t inluded in Rodgers’ Europa League squad.

Auston Trusty (Celtic) - DOUBT

The American defender has been out with plantar fasciitis for large parts of the last month but could return to action against Braga.

Mario Dorgeles (Braga) - OUT

The midfielder won’t return until early November due to a recurring ligament injury.

Paulo Oliveira (Braga) - OUT

Didn’t feature for the archbishops against Feyenoord last week and remains injured for their trip to Glasgow.

Jonatas Noro (Braga) - OUT

The Portuguese youth international is currently sidelined with a long-term achilles problem.