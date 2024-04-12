Celtic are back in action this weekend with a home clash against St Mirren.
The Hoops are currently sat at the top of the Scottish Premiership table by a point but 2nd place Rangers have a game in-hand. Brendan Rodgers’ side drew 3-3 away at Ibrox last time out. Daizen Maeda, Matt O’Riley and Adam Idah got their goals at Ibrox.
Celtic have won the title in both of the last two years but face a battle to retain the trophy this time around amid serious competition from Philippe Clement’s men. However, they just need to focus on themselves for now and keep picking up wins. Here is a look at the latest Celtic and St Mirren team news ahead of their match this Saturday…
1. Daizen Maeda (out) - Celtic
The attacker picked up a hamstring injury against Rangers and it remains to be seen how long he could be out for. Brendan Rodgers has said: "Daizen will miss the weekend. He picked up an injury high in his hamstring, his tendon, so we will have to see what that looks like in the coming weeks. But he is certainly not available for the weekend."
2. Liam Scales (out) - Celtic
He also sustained an injury against Rangers. Rodgers has said: "Liam Scales has picked up a slight strain in his abductor so the likelihood is that he won't be involved."
3. James McCarthy (out) - Celtic
The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Celtic Park and hasn't played since October 2022.
4. Hyeok-kyu Kwon (ineligible) - St Mirren
The South Korean midfielder can't play against his parent club. He joined St Mirren in January and has since played eight league games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.