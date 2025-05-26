Celtic could be about to face disappointment in the hunt for a prime transfer target.

Celtic could be set for disappointment in their long running pursuit of a striking target, it has been claimed.

Mathias Kvistgaarden has been linked with a move to Glasgow for the entirety of the season, starting last summer and even in January as Kyogo left for Rennes. He has shone for Brondby this term with 23 goals and seven assists in 38 games to leave a host of clubs lurking ahead of the summer.

The Danish international - rated at over £10m - possibly played his last game for his current club on Sunday night and what given a major ovation by travelling Brondby fans as they came out 3-2 winners at AGF. Now post match, a transfer blow looks to have been sent the way of Celtic.

Mathias Kvistgaarden to Celtic transfer latest

It was claimed by Sky Sports last week that “it's expected the Hoops will go back in for Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden - who has been a long-term target.” and added “the club came closest to making a breakthrough in negotiations in January, with the Swedish club sticking to their £10m-plus price tag.” Now it seems he is bound for a top five league in Europe as opposed to Celtic, despite the possibility of Champions League football in Glasgow.

His manager, Benjamin Schmedes, said as quoted by the Daily Record: "We will look at it when there is something on the table that we can talk about. We don't have that right now, so we are not saying goodbye to him yet. We will sit down and look at the season, and then we will see what the transfer window brings.

“That applies to Mathias and all the other players. He is an interesting player for the five major leagues. It is not without reason that he was named player of the year, and there are many things that bigger clubs in the five major leagues could be interested in. I will answer the phone when they call, and then we will see."

What are Celtic’s summer transfer plans?

The Hoops have already confirmed that they plan to strengthen in the transfer window, Brendan Rodgers saying as much in the wake of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen. It has also been claimed that a winger and left back could be on their way into Parkhead if they get their way. Brondby’s in demand frontman has already admitted he feels primed to go and challenge himself elsewhere.

He said: "I think I'm ready. I've made my mark at Brondby and in the Superliga, so I'm ready to take the next step. I don't think that's the goal for me - to remain and play with Brondby next season. I can say that without it being wrong."

Now the Hoops are looking ahead to next campaign at the conclusion of a term where they won a double. It now remains to be seen how much Rodgers is backed in the transfer market ahead of the Celtic assault on Champions League qualification late in the summer.