The Premier League title winner is said to be ‘desperate’ to complete a move to Scotland before the summer transfer window shuts.

Jamie Vardy has his “heart set” on a move to Celtic and a reunion with Brendan Rodgers this summer, according to a source close to the player.

According to the Scottish Sun, the ex-England international is “desperate” to complete a switch to Parkhead before the summer transfer window closes.

However, it’s also claimed that Italian champions Napoli have added the prolific frontman to their list of attacking targets after Romelu Lukaku was ruled out for three months due to injury.

38-year-old Vardy remains a free agent after leaving Leicester City at the end of the season. He has been weighing up several options but it yet to decide on his next destination as he targets playing on until he’s 40.

It’s understood Hoops boss Rodgers is keen to add the striker to his squad, but faces stiff competition from the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Wrexham to do so.

Vardy has reportedly been keeping himself fit over the summer with a personal trainer and it’s suggested he still believes he can compete at the highest level for one or two seasons.

Jamie Vardy ‘loved’ playing under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester

A source told the Scottish Sun: “Jamie still believes he can play week in week out and has a lot to offer. He’s a model professional and is keeping himself in great condition. He’d love to move to Celtic and really has his heart set on that move.

“He loved playing under Brendan and thinks he could be a massive benefit to the team up there. In fact, ever since it became clear Celtic were up for the deal Jamie’s been desperate to make it happen. But other clubs are keen to so time will tell. But one thing is for sure he won’t be without a team at the end of August.”

The prospect of Vardy linking up with Rodgers once again will excite many supporters, given their successful spell together at the King Power Stadium which delivered an FA Cup and Community Shield.

Premier League experience makes Vardy an attractive proposition

His experience would prove vital in their quest to advance further in the Champions League this season, but Vardy’s Premier League experience also makes him an attractive proposition for other top-flight clubs in England.

West Ham - who failed to score in their opening game against Sunderland - are one side keeping tabs on him, with head coach Graham Potter urgently needing more firepower.

Brentford, who face the prospect of losing Yoane Wissa, are in the market for a new centre-forward and ambitious EFL Championship side Wrexham remain actively interested.

Landing Vardy’s signature would give the Welsh club a massive boost following their poor start to the season. Vardy and wife Rebecca are believed to be intrigued by the idea of becoming a part of the Wrexham project.