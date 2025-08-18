The Ibrox-linked striker is the subject of interest from New England Revolution

Rangers have been busy in the transfer market and added another piece of the jigsaw puzzle to Russell Martin’s summer rebuild by landing Jayden Meghoma on loan from Brentford as a direct replacement for the outgoing Jefte.

And their could be more new arrivals before the end of the window with the Ibrox side still retaining an interest in long-term target Dor Turgeman.

The Light Blues could soon be looking to recruit another striker to replace either Hamza Igamane or Cyriel Dessers, who is reportedly still on the radar of Greek oufit AEK Athens according to Sportime.

Maccabi Tel Aviv hitman Turgeman, has been strongly linked with Rangers this summer, but MLS side New England Revolution have swooped early by trying to tempt the Israeli international to move to Boston.

It’s claimed that a £2.6 million bid lodged earlier this month was rejected by Maccabi for the 21-year-old, but talks remain ongoing between the two clubs. As of yet, Rangers have yet to translate their interest into a formal bid.

Dor Turgeman to Rangers sends alarm bell ringing for ex-Celtic man

And now one-time Celtic flop Eyal Berkovic - who previously advised Turgeman to make the move Rangers as a “stepping stone” to the English Premier League - has raised one major concern over a potential switch to Ibrox.

Speaking to Walla, he admitted: “I said on the radio that Dor Turgeman should not play in the United States. What stood before my eyes was the fact that I was certain that from the United States he would not be able to move to Europe.

“As far as I am concerned, soccer is in Europe and not in the United States, but in the last 24 hours I received the data: dozens of players are sold every season from the MLS to Europe; more than 10 every season are sold to the top five leagues in Europe.

“That data definitely shows that many players are moving from the United States to Europe, and if that is the case, I take back what I said about Turgeman. He needs to make the move to New England.

“The fact that he will play there will be less of an interest to me and to us here in Israel. We want to see Israeli soccer players play in England, Germany or Italy. But if from New England he can move there, let him make that move.”