The out-of-favour centre-back looks set for a move away from Parkhead this month in search of regular first-team football

Celtic are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Stephen Welsh this month, with the defender attracting strong interest from clubs in Europe and the MLS.

The Hoops fourth-choice centre back finds himself behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Mortiz Jenz in the pecking order since returning from injury and the recent arrival of new signing Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe is expected to limit Welsh game time during the second half of the season.

Sky Sports claim the Scottish champions are open to selling the former Scotland Under-21 international in January. Reporter Anthony Joseph claims that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou “clearly likes him, but recognises his needs and desires for regular football to progress.”

Stephen Welsh of Celtic is on the radar of clubs in the MLS

The 22-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation in the previous two windows. The Parkhead club rejected an approach from Serie A side Udinese in January last year, before knocking back a season-long loan offer with an option-to-buy clause of £3.5million from Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse in the summer.

Welsh - under contract until 2025 - has only made six first-team appearances in all competitions this season and hasn’t featured in a matchday squad in the Scottish Premiership since mid-October. A move away from Glasgow now appears likely, whether that be a permanent deal or a loan.

Croatian giants Hadjuk Split are understood to be ‘monitoring’ the player’s situation, with unnamed MLS clubs also tracking the academy product.

Meanwhile, Rosenborg striker Casper Tengstedt has namedropped Celtic as a “fine club” as he discussed his future amid transfer interest.

Casper Tengstedt (centre) has namedropped Celtic amid transfer interest

The 22-year-old Danish-born frontman enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 14 appearances for the Norwegian club. His goal scoring prowess has alerted Ange Postecoglou’s recruitment team but the club have yet to table an offer.

Addressing rumours about his next move, Tengstedt admitted he expect to stay with his current club until the summer. Speaking to Norwegian media outlet Adressa, he said: “Celtic is a fine club, but I don’t want to say more. Of course, I have read all the speculation and I have to say it is exciting getting linked with many top clubs. It means I have done well because I have been noticed.

“But I expect to be at Rosenborg in 2023. I have a long contract here and I am sure I will start the new season with the club.”