Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The versatile left-sided player is a product of Rangers youth system and will now embark on his first senior loan spell

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have allowed youngster Robbie Fraser to join Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls Livingston on loan for the remainder of the season - with manager David Martindale hailing his latest recruit as someone who will “really enhance” his squad.

The versatile 21-year-old defender, who made his first-team debut for the Ibrox club in the final game of last season, has made four substitute appearances for Philippe Clement’s side this term, most recently in Thursday's Old Firm derby win against Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser has been on the books of the Govan outfit since the age of seven and has been around the fringes of the senior squad for the last six months. Injuries have seen the left-sided players force his way into Clement’s plans in recent weeks, but he has now embarked on a first senior loan spell.

Both clubs confirmed earlier today that Fraser will see out the rest of the campaign at the Tony Macaroni Arena..

A Livingston statement read: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of Robbie Fraser on loan from William Hill Premiership side Rangers FC until the end of the season. The Scotland U21 internationalist joins the Lions from the Ibrox club, fresh off the back of a substitute appearance in yesterday’s 3-0 win over league leaders Celtic.

“Having been with Rangers since the age of 7, the now 22-year-old made his first-team debut for the club at the end of last season and most recently came on from the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livi boss David Martindale commented: “I am delighted to get a player of Robbie’s calibre into the building. As a group, he will really enhance us and all of the coaching staff are looking forward to working with him.

“Robbie is predominantly a left back but can play up one at left wing or right wing so will give us real, additional options going forward. He looks after the ball tremendously well and has great energy and enthusiasm for the game. He has had a very good grounding at Rangers and understands the game and in my experience over the years, these types of players are hard to come by in the winter window.

“The board have been very supportive and have found the finances that allow us to make a signing or two in this window, so I must say a huge thanks to John Ward, John McIlvogue and Dave Black as well as Nils Koppen at Rangers, who have all played an important part in getting Robbie in to us here Livingston.”

Fraser, who will wear the number 11 shirt during his time in West Lothian, will be available for the Lions trip to face Queen’s Park at Hampden tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers can today confirm Robbie Fraser has joined Livingston on loan for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old will end the 2024/25 campaign with David Martindale’s side as they challenge at the top end of the Scottish Championship.

“Making his Rangers first-team debut in May, it’s a first loan experience for the left-back, who has came through the ranks of the club’s academy. Everyone at the club wishes Robbie well for the remainder of the season.”