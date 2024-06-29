Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Celtic and Rangers as a busy summer transfer window lies in wait.

Celtic have been told to ‘go big’ and make a ‘statement signing’ by signing one of the stars of Euro 2024.

One major task for Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers during this summer transfer window will be finding a replacement for Joe Hart after the former Manchester City and England goalkeeper confirmed his retirement after helping Celtic to a third consecutive Premiership title as part of a league and cup double.

Several stoppers have been linked with a move to Celtic Park including Newcastle United star Martin Dubravka and Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir - but former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Hoops should make an audacious bid for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgia international has been in stunning form during Euro 2024 as he played a lead role in helping his country reach the knockout stages in their first ever major tournament appearance. Newcastle have been linked with a £30m move for Mamardashvili - but Robinson insisted Celtic should make an unlikely move for the 23-year-old and give themselves a long-term replacement for Hart.

He told Football Insider: “He played for Valencia last season, and for me, he was probably La Liga’s goalkeeper of the tournament. The way he’s played in this tournament for Georgia, I think there’ll be a lot of teams around Europe standing up and taking notice. If there was any type of opportunity, if Celtic were going to push the boat out and go big, I mean, this kid’s really good, really good. He’s still only 23 years old, six foot six, dominates his box, makes some great saves; that type of signing would be a real statement signing. Dubravka would be a good option, but again, it’s only short term; they’re going to be in this situation again at the end of next season or the season after. I can see Celtic hijacking the deal.”

Rangers new boy won’t listen to criticism

Connor Barron has insisted he is not concerned by any criticism he may receive from Aberdeen supporters after making a move to Rangers.

The Scotland Under-21 international will officially become part of Philippe Clement’s squad this week after agreeing to following in the footsteps of Scott Wright and Ryan Jack by swapping Pittodrie for Ibrox. Both players were heavily criticised for making the switch but Barron, who reportedly snubbed interest from Italy to join Rangers, is just focused on making a success of his time with his new club.

Connor Barron says he has the strength to deal with any abuse over his move from Aberdeen to Rangers. | SNS Group