Cameron Carter-Vickers during a Celtic training session at the Lennoxtown

Celtic entertain a buoyant St Johnstone side at Parkhead this afternoon, with the visitors heading into the game on the back of two matches without a defeat.

Brendan Rodgers second-placed Hoops responded to losing against Hearts at Tynecastle by grinding out a 4-2 win over Livingston to progress to the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Focus is reverted back on league duties today and a win for the hosts would see them reclaim top spot in the title race over Rangers, who aren't in action until Sunday.

What has Brendan Rodgers said?

"They are a very competitive team that we will have to work hard to break down. The game earlier in the season at home we could have scored a hatful of goals but we didn’t. In the second game we were nowhere near the speed and tempo I expected from us in the first-half. Then in the second-half we brought the game to the level I expected and had a really good performance.

"We need to do the same again and we’re at the stage of the season where you can’t waste 45 minutes of a game. You have to be ready from the start and take the game to a high level. The focus is on the game and performing well and whatever the results are is where we will finish for the international break."

Here’s your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today's Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI:

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh, Greg Taylor; Tomoki Iwata, Matt O'Riley Paulo Bernardo; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Substitutes:

Scott Bain (GK), Gustaf Lagerbielke, Adam Idah, Odin Thiago Holm, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Rocco Vata, Daniel Kelly, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.

St Johnstone starting XI:

Dimitar Mitov, Andrew Considine, Ryan McGowan, Liam Gordon, Graham Carey, Adama Sidibeh, Luke Robinson, Matthew Smith, Sven Sprangler, David Keltjens, Daniel Phillips.

Substitutes: