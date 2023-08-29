The first Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season is fast approaching and there’s still time for both Celtic and Rangers to get some last minute transfer deals over the line before the clash at Ibrox kicks off.

The transfer window will close on Friday and as football fans will already know, these last few days of the summer are often the most entertaining. So let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines as deadline day looms.

Second Celtic bid rejected for striker

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic have been dealt another knock-back in their pursuit of Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brøndby. The Hoops have already had an offer rejected for his services and now, according to Danish outlet BT, their follow up bid of DKK 35 million (£4 million) has also been waved away.

Rodgers is keen on adding some more firepower to his ranks before the transfer window slams shut but as Kvistgaarden only penned new terms this year, Brøndby are in no rush to sell their frontman and they are reportedly confident they can get up to £6 million for him.

The versatile 21-year-old is already off the mark with a goal and two assists this season, following up from his 10 goals and four assists last campaign.

Premier League clubs have ‘keen eye’ on Rangers match

Football Insider has reported that West Ham and Nottingham Forest are going to watch Rangers’ upcoming Champions League play-off match against PSV ‘with a keen eye’ this Wednesday. Both Premier League sides have been targeting the Dutch side’s midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré and are interested in bringing him in before deadline day ticks down on Friday.