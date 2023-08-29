The Edinburgh club are looking for a new manager and more than a a few names with Celtic associations are thought to be amongst the contenders.

Bottom of the Premiership Hibs are looking for a new manager having sacked Lee Johnson following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Livingston at Easter Road.

Club icon David Gray has been placed in interim charge as the Edinburgh club look to find a permanent replacement and the current front runner appears to be former Celtic boss Neil Lennon. The 53-year old has also been questioned on if he’d consider a second spell in charge of the Hibees and it looks like he would be up for it.

Appearing on PLZ Soccer alongside host Peter Martin, Lennon was asked if he would be interested in the role and replied: “Of course, because I’ve been there before and it’s a big club. It has potential but Tam (McManus) is right, there has been change after change after change, there has been no consistency at coach level which is probably the most important role at the whole of the football club.

“I have watched Hibs a few times this year, going forward they have got some really good players, good speed in the team, but defensively they’re not working hard enough at stopping opportunities, stopping crosses and that needs to be corrected before they can make any sort of progress at all.”

Lennon, who had two spells as Celtic boss either side of his tenure at Hibs and time with Bolton Wanderers, has been out of work since leaving Cypriot side Omonia last year. However, he is far from the only name with Celtic affiliations being linked with the role.