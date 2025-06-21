Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic transfers.

The transfer window is officially open and that means a flurry of deals for both Rangers and Celtic could be on the way.

Premiership fixtures for the new term were released on Friday with both clubs now knowing the paths they must walk in the term ahead. Rangers start on a Saturday night at Motherwell while Celtic have will hold Flag Day celebrations with who they enjoyed a Trophy Day party against in May St Mirren, the following Sunday.

In the meantime, they will hope to do work in the market to improve their squads. Here are some of the latest transfer headlines, from the latest done deal likely happening at Ibrox to a former Celtic and Everton player’s move to foreign shores.

Max Aarons to Rangers latest

Bournemouth right back Max Aarons is set to join Rangers after a deal was struck between both clubs. He shone at Norwich City but his career has stalled since moving to the Cherries and he spent the second half of last season out on loan at Valencia. According to the Bournemouth Echo, “Rangers and AFC Bournemouth have agreed a deal for Max Aarons to head to Scotland on loan.”

It adds: “The right back will head to Ibrox for the season, with no obligation to buy for the Scottish giants. As previously reported, Rangers made contact with the Cherries looking for a loan, while Bournemouth were keen on a permanent move. But the sides have now agreed on a loan deal.”

Jonjoe Kenny goes abroad

Right back Jonjoe Kenny has completed a move from Hertha Berlin to Greek side PAOK. He started his career at Everton and made 69 appearances at the Premier League club, packing in a loan to Celtic for good measure. Kenny featured 16 times in the infamous 20/21 campaign where 10 in a row was lost and now makes his latest switch, which could see him link up with Greg Taylor, who he played with in Hoops and has been linked to Greece.

A club statement reads: “PAOK announces the acquisition of Jonjoe Kenny from Hertha Berlin on a free transfer. The English right-back has signed a contract with the Double-headed Eagle for the next three years (with the option for a fourth year), and he will wear the number 3 shirt. Jonjoe Kenny was born on 15 March 1997 in Liverpool and came through the Everton academy from the age of nine. In 2014 he was promoted to the first team and remained an active squad member until 2022.

“His progress and dynamic presence on the right side of defence brought him to the forefront of the minds of several European clubs. In July 2019, he was loaned to Schalke on a one-year deal, where he immediately adapted to the Bundesliga, making 34 appearances, scoring two goals and serving up three assists, while making a good impression overall with his performances. In February 2021, he moved to Scotland with Celtic, in the form of a six-month loan. In Glasgow, he received significant playing time, playing in 16 matches and sharing four assists, contributing consistently to both the team’s defensive and attacking play.”