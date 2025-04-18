Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Arsenal defender is expected to return to his boyhood idols in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract in January

Kieran Tierney’s return to Celtic this summer can help elevate the club to even greater levels of success, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 27-year-old defender will complete a dream move back to his boyhood idols from Premier League giants Arsenal at the end of the season after agreeing a pre-contract in the January transfer window.

Rodgers insists Celtic are getting a player whose prime years still lie ahead of him after four seasons of plying his trade in North London.

Rodgers watched the Scotland international come on as a late substitute at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday night as the Gunners thrashed the La Liga heavyweights 5-1 on aggregate over two legs to progress to the semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta’s side are attempting to capture the trophy for the first time in their history and reach their first final since 2006.

Rodgers said: “When Kieran comes back, irrelevant of experiences, we will improve as a squad by having him here, of course. I’m just really pleased for him. Watching Arsenal in midweek, it was a fantastic performance over the two legs.

“To see him involved in that, it’s a great experience for him. The last couple of months will be a really exciting couple of months for him. I know what we’re getting with Kieran. We’ll get back a player with great experience. Because when you work in the Premier League, every single week for four years, it’s like a big European game in the main.

“It’s so challenging, so testing, and he’s had a number of years of that. We’re getting him back at a brilliant age. Hopefully. he can help this squad achieve a lot more.”

Rodgers also revealed that he hasn’t given up hope of seeing Tierney and out-of-contract star Greg Taylor both playing in his Celtic team next term - insisting he could shoehorn both players into the starting eleven despite occupying the same left-back position.

The Northern Irishman feels they would form the perfect pairing amid rumours that Celtic have offered Taylor an improved contract, revealing that Tierney could slot in to the inverted full-back role that Taylor filled for large chunks of the season.

“No, no, Kieran plays his role. He’s a different type of player,” Rodgers added. “He can do that, of course. He can jump on the inside and be outside. I was in contact with him in the week, and I’m saying our wingers are very scared now!

“He can play on the left side, and he can play on the right side. No, I think he can play that role, but he has different strengths and different qualities. That’s also part of when you’re trying to build a squad, you’re trying to have different strengths within it.

“So, Kieran has hit qualities of pace and power and running ability, and also, there’s a passion for the club. He can’t wait to be here. We also need a squad of players, and for me, it can dovetail perfectly, with, say, someone like Greg here, but we have to wait and see.”