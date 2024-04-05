Chris Sutton believes Sunday’s Old Firm derby could be decided out wide and has named Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn as potential difference-makers.

Celtic go to Ibrox on Sunday in what looks set to be one of the biggest derby-days in recent memory, with they and Rangers both eyeing top spot going into the April split. Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit a point clear but their hosts have a game in hand, with this season’s Scottish Premiership title race looking as tight as ever.

Brendan Rodgers has two wins from two against Rangers this season but a run of 10 victories in 11 has seen Philippe Clement’s side gain ground and build momentum. It makes Sunday the toughest derby of the season so far and Sutton has called upon Celtic’s wide men to produce the goods.

“Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn don’t readily jump out as the major figures in Celtic’s set-up heading to Ibrox,” Sutton wrote in his column for The Daily Record. “But I really believe that pair could hold the key to success for Brendan Rodgers’ team on Sunday. This is a must-not-lose for my old club. It’s going to be an afternoon where big characters have to stand up and be counted.

“I can see a variety of scenarios when Rodgers’ team are able to break at pace and have three-on-three situations and this is where Maeda and Kuhn are vital. The Japanese has that extra string to his bow which makes him doubly crucial in this game because he gets about James Tavernier.

“The German can do the same things to Ridvan Yilmaz. Force him back into his own territory and have him running towards his own goal. I’ve no doubt that Maeda and Kuhn are going to be released by quick ball on various occasions when Celtic’s quality players get a hold of it. The key is then whether the boys ahead can produce and be clinical.

