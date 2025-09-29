The outspoken former Celtic and Blackburn Rovers man has never been afraid to speak his mind

As Celtic slump to second in the table following their draw with Hibs, Chris Sutton believes an out of form player has went under the radar while another is being ‘singled out’.

The Hoops couldn’t break down a resolute Hibs defence, however they did create several big chances. Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi both hit the bar in the first half, before Johnny Kenny had a free header in the 90th minute saved by Raphael Sallinger. The point means that Hearts leapfrog Celtic in the table after their 3-0 hammering of Falkirk, as Derek McInnes continues to prove that they can compete with the Old Firm.

Daizen Maeda moved to the right against Hibs as Brendan Rodgers deployed the Japanese winger in a new position. After having the season of his life last year, the 27-year old hasn’t looked himself so far this season, ever since his transfer request was denied. Maeda’s drop-off has been well-documented, however Sutton believes he’s not the only one who isn’t currently at their best.

Hatate’s started the season ‘sluggishly’

Reo Hatate has been one of the standout performers for Brendan Rodgers in a Celtic jersey, however the midfielder has struggled for form so far this season. Speaking on The Warm-Up, alongside Kris Boyd and Steven Naismith, Sutton believes Maeda’s poor form has overshadowed that of Hatate’s.

He said: “maybe, just maybe, so he’s (Maeda) the one who’s been singled out, if you look at Celtic in the European competition this year, in the forward areas, he’s one of many who haven’t performed. But then if you also look at the likes of Reo Hatate as well, he’s started the season sluggishly.”

With two of his best players out of form, Rodgers must find a way get his Japanese duo back up to speed. After an underwhelming transfer window the Hoops lack depth in the final third and in midfield, therefore need to have their starting players firing on all cylinders.

Maeda hasn’t ‘downed tools’

Despite his poor form, Sutton doesn’t believe Maeda isn’t trying for Celtic and believes the winger is just going through a rough patch. After being denied his transfer request in the summer due to Celtic already selling their best attackers, there have been murmurs that Maeda has spat the dummy out, however Sutton doesn’t believe this is the case.

He said: “he’s missed big chances against Kairat so maybe he’s a little bit low on confidence but then if you marry that with all the stuff about him wanting to leave, I just hope it doesn’t come to a situation where people are naturally assuming he’s downed tools.”

Former Rangers striker, Kris Boyd added: “I don’t think he’ll down tools. I don’t think he’s that type of person. I just think he’s struggling right now. But if you speak about last season, he was unbelievable and also the team was functioning a lot more than they are now.”