The towering central defender had fallen out of favour at Parkhead under the Australian.

Christopher Jullien has posted an emotional farewell message to Celtic after leaving the club to join Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

The French centre-back signed a permanent three-year deal with Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side yesterday, bringing his three-year stay at Parkhead to an end.

A short statement released by the club last night confirmed the news. It read: “Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank @Chri6ViF for his contribution to the club and wish him good luck for the future.”

Jullien, who was brought to the Hoops in a £7million deal from Toulouse by Neil Lennon in the summer of 2019, played a leading role in helping the club win all three domestic competitions during the 2019/20 season on route to completing an unprecedented quadruple treble.

The 29-year-old was sidelined for up to 18 months with a cruciate ligament injury after his knee collided with a post during a Premiership clash against Dundee United in December 2020.

Following a lengthy rehabilitation period, Jullien made just one appearance under new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, coming on to make a 16-minute cameo appearance during a Scottish Cup tie with Raith Rovers last season.

He struggled to regain his place in the team under the Australian and subsequently slipped down the pecking order, with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh and summer arrival Mortiz Jenz all pushing for a starting berth.

Now that he’s finalised his return to France, Jullien has taken to social media to thank everyone for his time in Glasgow - but opted to leave out Postecoglou.

He wrote on Instagram: “Now is the time for goodbye... First of all I would like to thank the fans for the warm welcome 3 years ago in Glasgow and being so honest with me through the ups and downs.

“I liked your mentality and as you saw I gave everything on the pitch and Paradise always responded. What a crowd.

“Some might think that I’m satisfied finishing this way, my time at the club that gave me the first championship of my career... I let them think again.

“Then I would like to thank the club for bringing me here, I came here to learn what winning mentality was and I’ve learned so much, during so many great games, so thank you to the Celtic organisation.

“Last but not least I would like to thank my team mates, so many great players, my former coaches Neil Lennon, John Kennedy and all the staff that was beside me during these 3 years.

“Once a Celtic forever a Celtic. COYBIG. HOOPSUPSIDEYOURHEAD4EVER.”