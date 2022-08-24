Register
Christopher Jullien posts emotional Celtic farewell message - but leaves out Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou

The towering central defender had fallen out of favour at Parkhead under the Australian.

By Lewis Anderson
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:34 pm

Christopher Jullien has posted an emotional farewell message to Celtic after leaving the club to join Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

The French centre-back signed a permanent three-year deal with Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side yesterday, bringing his three-year stay at Parkhead to an end.

A short statement released by the club last night confirmed the news. It read: “Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank @Chri6ViF for his contribution to the club and wish him good luck for the future.”

Jullien, who was brought to the Hoops in a £7million deal from Toulouse by Neil Lennon in the summer of 2019, played a leading role in helping the club win all three domestic competitions during the 2019/20 season on route to completing an unprecedented quadruple treble.

The 29-year-old was sidelined for up to 18 months with a cruciate ligament injury after his knee collided with a post during a Premiership clash against Dundee United in December 2020.

Following a lengthy rehabilitation period, Jullien made just one appearance under new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, coming on to make a 16-minute cameo appearance during a Scottish Cup tie with Raith Rovers last season.

He struggled to regain his place in the team under the Australian and subsequently slipped down the pecking order, with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh and summer arrival Mortiz Jenz all pushing for a starting berth.

Now that he’s finalised his return to France, Jullien has taken to social media to thank everyone for his time in Glasgow - but opted to leave out Postecoglou.

He wrote on Instagram: “Now is the time for goodbye... First of all I would like to thank the fans for the warm welcome 3 years ago in Glasgow and being so honest with me through the ups and downs.

“I liked your mentality and as you saw I gave everything on the pitch and Paradise always responded. What a crowd.

“Some might think that I’m satisfied finishing this way, my time at the club that gave me the first championship of my career... I let them think again.

“Then I would like to thank the club for bringing me here, I came here to learn what winning mentality was and I’ve learned so much, during so many great games, so thank you to the Celtic organisation.

“Last but not least I would like to thank my team mates, so many great players, my former coaches Neil Lennon, John Kennedy and all the staff that was beside me during these 3 years.

“Once a Celtic forever a Celtic. COYBIG. HOOPSUPSIDEYOURHEAD4EVER.”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton tweeted: “Good luck to Christopher Jullien on his move to Montpellier. He clearly wasn’t for Ange Postecoglou but he had sme big games in a Celtic jersey.”

