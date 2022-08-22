All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the fallout begins from the weekend’s action.

Celtic have already established a small lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

The Bhoys defeated Hearts on Sunday to maintain their 100% record, while Rangers drew 2-2 with Hibernian after seeing two men sent off.

Two points separate the two teams with the first Old Firm of the season now approaching, coming up in under two weeks.

Before that, we have the transfer deadline, and both sides will be keeping an eye on the market to see if they can complete more deals.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Ibrox and Parkhead.

Haksabanovic deal nears completion

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Sead Haksabanovic after the versatile attacker flew into Scotland to finalise his move.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou was asked if Celtic were close to agreeing a deal for the Rubin Kazan star on Sunday by Sky Sports.

He responded: “Yeah I think that’s a fair assessment, it’s getting close.”

The Montenegro international has arrived in Glasgow and has already been given a tour of the club’s Lennoxtown training base.

The 23-year-old has been a long-term target for Ange Postecoglou and his move to Parkhead now appears to be in the final stages.

Michut links to Hoops

Celtic are said to have monitored Paris Saint-Germain starlet Edouard Michut throughout that summer.

That’s according to transfer expert Pete O’Rourke, who told GiveMeSport: “If PSG are willing to let him go, midfield is an area that Postecoglou is looking to strengthen as well.

“It is somebody they’ve been tracking all summer, so I’m sure they will be keeping tabs with PSG to see if there is any possibility that Michut might be allowed out on loan.”

Gers hold Devine talks

Rangers are said to have begun contract talks with youngster Adam Devine.

According to Football Scotland, the Gers want to tie the 19-year-old down long-term, with the defender now in the final year of his current deal.

Devine has made two league appearances for Rangers’ first team so far, and he is expected to play a bigger role going forward after spending the majority of pre-season training with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

A new contract will be an important step in Devine’s development.

Transfer battle for Queen’s Park kid

Rangers are understood to be battling with their city rivals to sign talented Queen’s Park youngster Cameron Bruce.

The Scotland youth international is attracting a lot of interest, with Premier League clubs tracking the 16-year-old after recently signing his first professional contract.

The Scottish Sun claim Bruce is wanted by both Old Firm clubs and the Spiders have already rejected bids for the full-back.