Club raises asking price for Celtic target based on transfer fee from 1997

Celtic are in pursuit of versatile forward Andy Rojas as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his attack after another Scottish Premiership-winning season.

The Costa Rica international is currently on the books of Herediano in his homeland but he has been heavily linked with an exit this summer. Football Scotland recently reported that the Hoops were looking at a figure of £800,000 if they wanted to bring Rojas to Parkhead but a new update has emerged on his current situation.

According to The National, Celtic are up against competition in Europe for Rojas’ signature and the club have revealed that they have ‘received an offer’ from a side in Portugal.

Herediano are ‘expecting plenty of interest’ in the 18-year-old rising star and the club’s vice-president has also amended their asking price, based on a valuation from almost 30 years ago.

Aquil Ali confirmed the ‘only proposal’ Herediano have received is from a Portuguese club, which is ‘being reviewed’. The club are waiting for Rojas to return from Copa América, as they expect more offers to come in following the end of the tournament.

Ali believes that Rojas should be valued much higher than his current reported worth, based on how much Froylán Ledezma left a Costa Rican club for back in 1997. The former striker, who retired in 2012, was sold by Alajuelense nearly 30 years ago in a €4.5 million (£4m) move to Ajax when he was just 17 years old.

“Many years ago, Froylán Ledezma was a similar top prospect at almost the same age. He went for £4 million back then so we are also going for those numbers for Andy Rojas,” the club vice-president said.