Could Celtic and Rangers be set to compete for out of contract Newcastle United star?

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie is facing an uncertain future with the Premier League side. His game time with the Carabao Cup finalists has significantly dried up and he is expected to leave this summer for a new chapter elsewhere.

According to a report by Football Insider, unnamed clubs in Scotland are ‘eyeing’ a move for him at the end of this season. With that in mind, could Celtic and Rangers be two of the interested parties? They may be the only two clubs in Scotland with the financial resources to attract the former Scotland international. Here we take a look...

Matt Ritchie controlled his celebrations when he scored a last-minute equaliser against the Cherries in 2019. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Celtic

Celtic have a whole host of top quality options in Ritchie’s position meaning he wouldn’t be able to walk straight into their side. Ange Postecoglou has been cautious with his recruitment since taking over the club and hasn’t rushed into any deals for players who he doesn’t feel fit his style of play.

The 33-year-old would provide competition and depth to the Hoops’ squad on the left side of the pitch. He would also provide another body which would be useful if they are in Europe next term.

Rangers

Rangers need to bring in some reinforcements in the next transfer window and Ritchie would fit the bill. Michael Beale will know all about the Scotland international from his time as a coach and manager down in England so could keep close tabs on his contract situation.

The former Portsmouth and AFC Bournemouth man can play either left-back or on the left wing which would give the Gers another outlet during games. He could also provide a left footed alternative on free-kicks and set pieces to James Tavernier to give them something different.

Other clubs?