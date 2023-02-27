The Hoops ran out 2-1 winners over their bitter rivals in the first Old League Cup final since December 2019.

‘22 trophies in 11 years. We set the standard.’

That was the banner Celtic fans group The Green Brigade held aloft after watching their side beat Old Firm rivals Rangers 2-1 to clinch back-to-back Scottish League Cup triumphs at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou admitted afterwards he has his sights set on a “special season” after Kyogo Furuhashi struck twice to earn a rousing victory at the national stadium. With the Parkhead club currently enjoying a nine-point lead in the defence of the Premiership title and in the last eight of the Scottish Cup, Celtic remain firmly on course to complete a Treble.

Callum McGregor of Celtic lifts the Viaplay Cup trophy with team mates

No team has ever relinquished such a commanding lead in the closing 12 top-flight matches of the campaign, so Postecoglou is well placed to emulate the trophy double of his debut season.

So what does it mean to the Celtic squad to secure the first piece of domestic silverware on offer this term? GlasgowWorld compiles the post-match thoughts of a number of first-team players...

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has been said?

Callum McGregor

“I’m buzzing. That’s what playing for this club is all about. On the big days you’ve got to show your personality. I thought we played really well in the first-half, then we had to dig in a bit in the second half. It means everything to me. Time after time, you’re asked to win at this club. This is a special group and we’re always trying to get better. We put those demands on each other and we can do both sides of the game. Listen to this place. It’s rocking.”

On match-winner Kyogo, McGregor stated: “He’s a superstar. I can’t talk highly enough of him. In our system, the striker has got to be really disciplined and be in between the posts. Again today, he’s in there with two great finishes and finishing off the team’s moves. As I said, it takes a lot of discipline to play in that position and that’s two finals in a row he’s scored the two goals to win it, so he’s a real star and we’re lucky to have him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal

“I’m very happy just now. I want to say thank you to my team-mates and the fans for their support. They are always giving me good passes. Rangers are very good opponents and it could’ve gone either way, but I’m just happy to score two goals againore two goals again. As long as I was on the pitch, I knew more chances would come.

“The team trains and prepares well for every game and the first-half was just the result of that. There was quite a few issues in the second half, so we’ve still got a lot to learn for the rest of the season. We focus on the next game and the confidence is high.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Felipe Jota

“It’s a very important moment for us, we’re thrilled for this victory. In the first half, we showed what our team does well. In the second half, we were not so good, but we won and the cup is here. Every win is very important and I am just very grateful to be part of this family. To be a Celtic fan and a Celtic player is unbelievable right now. We practise great football, the fans enjoy it and exciting times are ahead of us.

“It’s really good for us, it’s something we had as a goal but it doesn’t end here. We’ve got more to play for, more to conquer and we’re going to fight for that. We think every day in the present.”

Greg Taylor

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Tavernier of Rangers is put under pressure by Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda of Celtic

“We made it a bit difficult for ourselves but we knew a cup final, a one-off occasion, wasn’t going to easy. We’re just delighted to come out on top. It’s a feeling we never get tired of. The club demands success and we’re there’s a sense of pride to do it again for the fans. First half, we were very good, a lot of control. We showed grit and determination - the subs coming on helped us. Once we celebrate this achievement tonight, our focus will be back on the league next Sunday. You have to enjoy moments like this. We fortunate enough to compete for titles and trophies every year.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers

“It’s a brilliant feeling. We work hard all through the year for moments like this and all the boys are buzzing. Every game we play the support is always top. It’s up to us to reward them. For me, it’s a separate competition, it’s good to get the cup won. The league is a completely different competition and we know we’ve got to keep in that to get to where we want to be.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Hart

“I thought it was a great game. We kept our cool in some tough moments. We won it our way, Rangers are a good team and they’re hard to put away and they proved that. They pushed hard, but we had enough in the end to make a lot of people in green and white very happy. We’re such a present team with such a top manager and we’re all pulling in the same direction. Personally, it means everything. You’ve got to live in that moment and it’s very special.