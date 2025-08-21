The Hoops have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ with Royal Antwerp for winger Michel Ange-Balikwisha

Celtic are edging closer towards confirming a new signing after finally making a long-awaited breakthrough in their protracted transfer pursuit of top target Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

The Belgian youth international has been heavily linked with the Scottish champions over the past three windows and talks have been taking place between the Hoops and his parent club Royal Antwerp since the start of June.

A deal has now been agreed in principle for the attacker and a medical has also been scheduled - but an “internal issue” at the Belgian club is reportedly holding up the deal.

It’s understood Balikwisha is itching to make the move to Glasgow’s east end, but the transfer is proving hard to get over the line with Antwerp driving a hard bargain for a player with only 12 months left on his current deal.

£4.5m fee agreed between Celtic and Royal Antwerp for Balikwisha

According to The Celtic Way, both clubs have reached an agreement on a £4.5 million fee but it’s claimed that there are ‘concerns’ over the planned medical because of the player’s injury problems in recent years.

The 24-year-old endured a number of muscular issues that kept him sidelined for long periods of last season. He made just 17 appearances, scoring four times and providing three assists.

Rodgers views winger as ‘perfect foil’ for Kieran Tierney

However, Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers views Balikwisha as the best option to fill the left side of his attack with his ability to cut inside acting as a perfect foil for marauding full-back Kieran Tierney.

The Celtic manager is desperate to improve his squad before the summer window closes on September 1st after his side drew 0-0 with Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League play-off on Wednesday night.

Fans chanted “sack the board” during and after the match as they blamed the club’s hierarchy for the result.