A Philadelphia Eagles victory in the Super Bowl has left one Celtic player soaring - and another with head in hands.

The culmination of the NFL season had the Kansas City Chiefs gunning for a first-ever three titles in succession during the Super Bowl era. Andy Reid’s team were destroyed by the Birds defence and Jalen Hurts turned in an MVP display to have them 24-0 up at half-time.

It was over as a contest by that point as Patrick Mahomes was left seeing ghosts and a run of fourth quarter plays saved some pride for the 2023 and 2024 champions, but a 40-22 pasting was still inflicted upon them. It’s all lead into the Celtic changing room on Monday morning.

Trusty left soaring

Alistair Johnston is a big Dallas Cowboys fan, the NFC-east divisional rival of the victorious Eagles. After a calamitous 7-10 season had Mick McCarthy go as head coach and failure to reach the play-offs, bitter enemies winning the big one only added to the woe. Auston Trusty, however, was left flying as his Eagles partied into the night.

Johnston said: “I watched it in the morning actually. I am glad I didn’t stay up because the Chiefs got dog-walked, oh my goodness. I am a Cowboys fan so the Eagles are our long-standing rivals. It was a bit of a tough one. It could have been 40-0 at half-time. I wasn’t expecting that. Three-peat no more unfortunately for the Chiefs. But Trusty was pretty chipper in the morning. He is an Eagles fan so he was pretty happy.

“He is a Philly boy. He said he fell asleep at half-time, which is fair enough as the game was over at that point. It is probably best for us because we are going to need him. I am happy he got his rest in and the Eagles took care of business. Philly is a very well-known sports city. They take their sports seriously, are known for being very passionate. It is a very blue collar, working class team.

“When they won the Super Bowl a few years ago they had to put oil or lube all over all the street poles because people were climbing up them and hanging off them. They have got a little bit of Glasgow Celtic about them in some ways. We will see. Hopefully a couple of field goals as well. Hopefully we will keep a clean sheet like the Eagles did for so long. I’ll tell you what, if we could put up an Eagles’ scoreline I would be buzzing with that. That would be something, oh my goodness.”

Super Bowl or Champions League?

It all comes in the build-up to Celtic facing Bayern Munich in a Champions League knockout round play-off on Wednesday night. So what’s bigger, America’s primetime sporting event or Europe’s elite club football competition? Johnston responded: “What is bigger? Man, I would have to look at the numbers on that. I am biased, I would have to say the Champions League for me.

“But back in America it literally goes, Thanksgiving, Super Bowl then Christmas. The world stops over there. The TV numbers it puts up are incredible. They are selling 30 second ads for $7m. It is insane. But that is just the American way, they are diehard about their football over there.”