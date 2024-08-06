Former Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele. | Getty Images

The ex-Celtic attacker could be on the move again this summer

Derby County’s Championship status could give them the edge over League One side Birmingham City in pursuit of former Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele from Stade de Brestois, according to former Football League player Carlton Palmer.

The attacker is reportedly a man in-demand this summer. He spent last season on loan at Blackpool and was a hit with the Tangerines, scoring nine goals in 47 games in all competitions. The forward has since returned to France but his future is up in the air in this website.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer has said: "Derby County and Birmingham City are in a tug of war to sign talented 21-year-old Karamoko Dembele. Dembele was on loan at Blackpool in League One last season, where he had a very, very good season which has brought attention to a lot of people. "Derby are wanting to do a deal with his French club Brest for the speedy forward, but Birmingham City are hoping that his brother - Siriki Dembele - who plays for Birmingham, will hold the link for them and give them an advantage in signing him. "The thing is, he did play in League One last year and shone, so the opportunity to play in the Championship with Derby could hold the key. There is also talk of his brother being sold, so if he is, that would weaken Birmingham's stance.

"Obviously you want to play as high as you can, and to be given the opportunity to play in the Championship with Derby would, you would think, hold the key to the signing. But the prospect of playing with your brother at Birmingham, and winning promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt, might sway the decision. "We'll have to wait and see if Derby can agree a fee with the French side, we know that Birmingham have the money and we know that Derby's purse strings are a little tighter. Paul Warne still wants to bring in more signings to help Derby stay in the Championship next season."

Celtic signed Dembele as a youngster back in 2013 and he rose up through the academy ranks of the Glasgow side. He was a regular at various different youth levels and he went on to make 10 first-team appearances for the Hoops.

The Londoner, who has represented both Scotland and England at international youth levels in the past, left Celtic Park in 2022. He has since played 18 times for Brest but hasn’t been able to make the impact he wanted to in Ligue 1.

A return to familiar surroundings is on the cards for him with Derby and Birmingham in the frame. The Bolton News have claimed that Bolton Wanderers are also admirers of him, whilst Sheffield Wednesday like him too, as per The Star. The former Celtic man doesn’t appear to be short of options and has a big decision to make on where he wants to go next.