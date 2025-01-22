Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Celtic boss has had a back and forth play out over his Tottenham future.

The pundits have been going back and forth in a heated debate of style over former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham future.

He won five trophies out of six playing attacking football in Glasgow but in his second season at Spurs, it’s all going wrong for the Australian. Crippled by injuries, his side can’t seem to shake a losing habit and are marooned in the Premier League’s bottom half of the table.

That’s got people debating whether or not he should abandon his attacking style to steady the ship and some are even questioning whether the axe could fall on him. Former Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara and Celtic treble winner of the 2000/01 campaign, Ramon Vega, sit on opposite sides of the fence and made that clear on Sky Sports.

While O’Hara called for change, a man with Celtic experience called for calm. This is how the heated debate played out via Sky Sports.

Vega: We are still back again, 19 months later, another managing question, whatever Ange is doing or not Ange is doing, and we have to question what is the board doing, or what is the board's goal? I don't see the goal of this club. As I say again, from my point of view, I think Ange at the moment was the only option in the last summer. If you go back historically, Tottenham hasn't got a good reputation to get coaches after Mourinho, Antonio Conte, et. Who wants to come here? They know it's a graveyard of coaches.

O’Hara: Well, you say who wants to come here. You say who wants to come here. I mean, we've got Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte? So you can't say you don't attract top managers because we can.

Vega: How can Ange, where actually pretty much I would say he has very good football, everybody loves him at the beginning. Of course, he has limited resources. And I know the club needs to re-do the whole recruitment.

O’Hara: How has he got limited resources though? Sorry. How has he got limited resources? Tottenham has spent a lot of money. Tottenham has spent a lot of money. When he first come in, when Ange first got in the job, it was only Chelsea who spent more money than Tottenham.

Vega: Of course, the injuries is unlucky at the same time because top players are injured. And that has to be questioned with the fitness coaches as well and how they're training, because it can't be that so many injuries happening within the squad.

O’Hara: Well, the manager takes the training sessions. The manager is in charge of training.

Vega: Well, listen, we are in a modern football world. The managers obviously, but the tactical and technical is there. Every single club now has data/fitness coaches. You name it. All of that. These players are like robots today. They're not in my days. You have to train yourself in David Lloyds. The club has to look in the mirror and the board has to look in the mirror and say, what is the goal of this club? These fans are more than frustrated. They're paying a hell of a lot of money. One of the most expensive tickets up and down the country to see what, a nice stadium, nice concept? They want to see football and winning something.

O’Hara: Spurs have been sussed out in my opinion. Everyone bombs on everyone, you want to play free flow football, kamikaze stuff and teams will say sit in with him on the counter-attack and we'll create chances. You know, there has to be you've got to have a plan B. You've got to have a plan C. There has to be some discipline when you've got injuries, change the way you play. Arsenal did it.

Vega: I just want to see the fundamental side been changing in Tottenham. You know, the club has potential massively. They have a nice gun, but they don't know how to shoot with the gun. That's the problem I see with Spurs and I hope for Ange to recover this very quickly and get some potential in the next few weeks, some players to support that.

O’Hara: My problem with Ange is his stubbornness when the tactics and in-game management and trying to get something right. It's just we're playing this way. It's who we are, mate. And this is what we're doing. And that can't continue. You're 15th in the table. You're getting beat every week.

Vega: Everybody's saying he's stubborn. Yes, he's stubborn because he's trying to create stability within the squad. But everybody knows if somebody's missing, it can replace and he knows how to play there. And that's where the problem with Ange at the moment is. He hasn't got that managed so far. But I hope he can do that.