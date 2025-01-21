Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hoops are on the verge of securing a play-off spot as they prepare to face the Swiss champions on matchday seven

Brendan Rodgers has set out his plan to take Celtic the “next step” in the Champions League this season - but admits he won’t underestimate their struggling Swiss opponents BSC Young Boys as they look to secure the victory that will book them a place in the knockout stages.

The visitors arrive in Glasgow for Wednesday night’s penultimate league phase clash without a single point to their name from their six games so far and with a -19 goal difference.

In contrast, the Hoops are on the brink of progressing to the play-offs in Europe’s premier competition for the first time in 12 years, having lost just one of their matches. And depending on how other results go this week, Rodgers’ side could seal their spot in the next round with a game to spare should the beat Young Boys.

However, Rodgers insists his players won’t take anything for granted and expect a tough challenge against the already eliminated Swiss champions.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Rodgers said: “We want to win it, that’s for sure, and it is a game we are really excited about. The campaign has been really good for us so far, especially at home, so we are really looking forward to the game.

“You have to respect every team at this level. There will be lots of noise about their record and where they are that, but they are a team that won the Swiss league by 12 points.

“Obviously, it hasn’t gone so well for them this season, but in the games we have watched, they have what you expect a team at this level to have. They have athletic ability and good quality, but our focus has to be very much on ourselves.

“So we will respect our opponents but for us we want to really press and attack the game for 90+ minutes and if we can do that then it could be a great night for us.

“It’s a great position for us to be in, when we started this journey we wanted to show that we can compete at this level and then make the next step by getting to the playoff stage. And we have a good opportunity now to take that next step.”

Rodgers is hopeful for another special European night at Parkhead, adding: “It’s what makes Celtic Park so special, many teams will tell you about their stadiums and the atmosphere, but this really is special. We have a stadium that really is iconic with the atmosphere it creates, it’s hard to analyse that but it is just how it feels.

“Night games here in the Champions League gives us a real connection with the past and the great story that this club has with this competition. It’s what the history and culture of this club has been set on.”